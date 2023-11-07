Jets sign Perrion Winfrey to the practice squad. He was cut by Browns in July following legal issues

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey to the practice squad. He was released by Cleveland in July following some legal issues. The Jets released defensive lineman Bruce Hector from the practice squad Tuesday to make room for Winfrey. Winfrey was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round out of Oklahoma in 2022. He was waived by Cleveland on July 19 after police opened an investigation into him being involved in an aggravated robbery incident. Fox 8 News in Cleveland reported on Oct. 31 that Winfrey would not face charges. He was previously arrested in April after allegedly causing bodily injury during an argument but the charge was dropped.

