Jets sign kicker Seibert to the practice squad with Zuerlein questionable. OT Brown placed on IR

The New York Jets signed kicker Austin Seibert to the practice squad as insurance for Greg Zuerlein, who’s questionable to play at Cleveland on Thursday night because of an injured right quadriceps. Zuerlein kicked a 54-yard field goal with 5 seconds left Sunday to lift the Jets over the Washington Commanders 30-28. Zuerlein was limited Wednesday in practice. This is Seibert’s second stint with the Jets this season after he filled in for an injured Zuerlein in New York’s game at Dallas in Week 2. Offensive tackle Duane Brown was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a back issue.

