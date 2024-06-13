Jets sign defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley after he had a tryout in minicamp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed defensive lineman Takkarist McKinley after he had a tryout with the team during its two-day minicamp. McKinley was the 26th overall pick by Atlanta in 2017 and has 20 career sacks, but hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2022. He adds depth to a Jets defensive line that includes Quinnen Williams, Haason Reddick, Javon Kinlaw, Solomon Thomas, Leki Fotu, Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald. He last played in four games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and spent most of last season on Dallas’ practice squad.

