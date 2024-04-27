Jets select Alabama safety Jaylen Key with the final pick as the NFL draft’s ‘Mr. Irrelevant’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets selected Alabama safety Jaylen Key with the final pick of the NFL draft Saturday. It’s the spot commonly referred to as “Mr. Irrelevant.” Key was the 257th player drafted to complete the three-day, seven-round event. He transferred to Alabama after four seasons at UAB and became a starter for the Crimson Tide. Key had an interception and 60 total tackles last season. It’s the second time the Jets had the final pick in the draft, and first since they took Duke defensive tackle Fred Zirkle with the 442nd selection in 1969.

