Jets’ Sauce Gardner struggles when asked about Giants’ Daniel Jones: ‘He’s a good quarterback’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sauce Gardner usually has no problem finding the right words when he’s on the field or at the podium. The New York Jets cornerback struggled when asked his opinion on facing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the teams’ joint practice Wednesday. He called Jones a good quarterback, but then stumbled through the rest of his answer while saying he had fun at practice and didn’t really know what to say. Gardner tried to clarify his comments later on a social media post by reiterating he called Jones a good quarterback and said he was distracted by something while answering.

