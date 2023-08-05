Jets’ Sauce Gardner fulfills a promise to his mother and walks the stage as a college graduate

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sauce Gardner made a promise to his mother before he became a first-round NFL draft pick. The New York Jets cornerback told her he’d soon take another stroll across a big stage — next time as a college graduate. Gardner kept his word. And he has a diploma from the University of Cincinnati to prove it. During the Jets’ day off Friday after playing their preseason opener against Cleveland in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday night, Gardner went back to campus and walked across the commencement stage to collect his diploma. The fourth overall pick in last year’s draft spent this past offseason taking classes and completing his degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.