Jets’ Sauce Gardner cooking with hot start to rookie season

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner is widely considered through the first eight games the front-runner for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He has shown the poise of a veteran since Week 1 by regularly clamping down on wide receivers while very much looking like a shutdown cornerback. Gardner has faced the likes of the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and the Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill this season and performed well. He will get another major test when he finds himself lined up against Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs throughout the game against the Bills on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

