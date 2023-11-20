Jets’ Saleh noncommittal on his starting QB after Wilson was pulled for Boyle vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened the door to a potential quarterback shuffle after benching Zach Wilson and going with backup Tim Boyle for the final 17 minutes of a loss to the Buffalo Bills. And Saleh was noncommittal on who will start when the offensively challenged Jets play Miami on Friday. Saleh says he’s going to spend time evaluating the tape before making a decision Monday. Neither Wilson nor Boyle were effective in an outing during which New York finished with season lows in points and yards and finished 0 for 11 on third down.

