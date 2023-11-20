Jets’ Saleh non-committal on his starting QB after Wilson was pulled for Boyle vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh opened the door to a potential quarterback shuffle after benching Zach Wilson and going with backup Tim Boyle for the final 17 minutes of a loss to the Buffalo Bills. And Saleh was non-committal on who will start when the offensively challenged Jets play Miami on Friday. Saleh says he’s going to spend time evaluating the tape before making a decision Monday. Neither Wilson nor Boyle were effective in an outing during which New York finished with season lows in points and yards and finished 0 for 11 on third down.

