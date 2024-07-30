Jets running back Tarik Cohen’s comeback began with an unflattering photo: ‘I let myself get fat’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A photo was all Tarik Cohen needed to get his body and his NFL comeback back in gear. The New York Jets running back hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2020 because of injuries. The 5-foot-6 Cohen said after he tore an Achilles tendon during the 2022 offseason, he ballooned from his playing weight of 188 pounds to around 207 or 208. He said a friend sent him a picture from when he was in the pool and he almost threw his phone against the wall because he was unhappy with his appearance. He got back in shape and is getting another chance at playing in the NFL with the Jets.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.