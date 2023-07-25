Jets running back Michael Carter confident he’ll bounce back after second-year struggles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Michael Carter was a bright spot in the New York Jets’ offense as a rookie. The versatile running back could turn a small play into a big gain from anywhere on the field. Then came a shaky second season that included frustration for Carter and doubts from outside the organization. Carter acknowledged he was a little too emotional about the situation but was confused when he didn’t get the opportunities he expected. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina is confident he’ll have a bounce-back third season and help Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ offense score points.

