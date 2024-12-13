Jets running back Hall ‘looks promising’ to play vs. Jags, but cornerback Reed is doubtful

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall could play Sunday at Jacksonville after missing a game with a knee injury. Hall was a full participant at practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. He was listed as questionable, but interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said it looks promising for him to play. Cornerback Sauce Gardner will be back after he missed a game with a hamstring injury, but fellow cornerback D.J. Reed is doubtful because of a groin injury. Backup Brandin Echols is out with a shoulder injury, so veteran Isaiah Oliver or rookie Qwan’tez Stiggers could start if Reed can’t play.

