Jets running back Breece Hall listed as questionable, but expects to play vs. Seahawks

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall is likely to play Sunday against Seattle after being limited earlier in the week by a sore knee. Hall practiced fully Friday and was listed as questionable to play, but neither he nor interim coach Jeff Ulbrich seemed too concerned about the Jets’ leading rusher possibly missing the game. Linebacker C.J. Mosley could be sidelined another week by the herniated disk in his neck that has caused him to miss the last four games. Left tackle Tyron Smith will miss his second game in a row with a neck issue of his own.

