Jets running back Breece Hall dealing with a knee issue, left tackle Tyron Smith could go on IR

New York Jets running back Breece Hall is sitting out practice Wednesday with an injured knee and it’s uncertain if he’ll play Sunday against Seattle. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Hall hurt the knee in the Jets’ 28-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 17. Hall finished the game, but experienced soreness in the knee, so the team is being cautious with its leading rusher. Left tackle Tyron Smith remains sidelined with a neck injury and Ulbrich acknowledged Smith could be a candidate for the injured reserve list. Linebacker C.J. Mosley could return after missing four games with a herniated disk in his neck.

