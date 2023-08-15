Jets running back Breece Hall activated from the physically unable to perform list

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been activated from the physically unable to perform list a day after the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Dalvin Cook. Hall was carted off the field in Denver in Week 7 last season after tearing the ACL and injuring the meniscus in his left knee during the Jets’ 16-9 victory and ending a promising rookie season. He has been working his way back to the practice field throughout the offseason and the Jets were optimistic Hall would be ready to play in the season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11. His return to practice is a big step toward that happening.

