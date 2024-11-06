Jets rookie Malachi Corley insists his touchdown turnover won’t define him as a player

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Corley’s first NFL touchdown put him on highlight reels around the country and got social media buzzing. Because it didn’t count. The New York Jets rookie wide receiver celebrated too early by dropping the football just before he crossed the goal line on what first appeared to be a 19-yard TD run last Thursday night in the team’s 21-13 win over Houston. But the score was overturned after a replay review. Corley said Wednesday that play won’t define him as a player.

