Jets’ Rodgers says ‘I think so, yeah,’ about returning next season and endorses Ulbrich as coach

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ stint with the New York Jets could still extend beyond this season despite plenty of losses and disappointments. The star quarterback will turn 41 on Dec. 2. He insisted Wednesday that the Jets’ 3-7 start during a tumultuous season has not changed his stance that he wants to play beyond this season. Rodgers’ future beyond this season has come into question in recent weeks, particularly because of his mediocre play during the worst start of his 20-year career. Rodgers endorsed interim coach Jeff Ulbrich by saying he’s a leader of men and the quarterback would love to play for him until the end of his career.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.