Jets’ Rodgers says Giants’ Ward was making things up when discussing their on-field exchange

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers added a little juice to the New York Jets’ regular-season showdown with the Giants in October. The Jets quarterback said Giants linebacker Jihad Ward was making things up in recent comments. Ward said Wednesday that Rodgers and his teammates were laughing after wide receiver Randall Cobb hit safety Bobby McCain with an illegal blindside block that left McCain with a concussion in the teams’ preseason game last Saturday. The play was shown on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” on Tuesday night, with Rodgers kidding with Cobb about the late hit and saying he would probably be fined by the NFL. The teams play at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 29.

