Jets’ Rodgers is healthy, focused and ‘relaxed’ a year to the day of his injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers faced an uncertain playing future a year ago as he limped off the field with what turned out to be a torn Achilles tendon. On the one-year anniversary of his season-ending injury, the 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback is healthy and a game into his comeback. He said his focus Wednesday was solely on preparing to play the Tennessee Titans. The man who once implored Green Bay Packers fans to relax had the same message for Jets fans to not overreact to their opening loss. Rodgers compared the season to “a nice, slow bolero.”

