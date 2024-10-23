Jets’ Rodgers dealing with ailing hamstring on top of knee issue but will play at Patriots

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) tosses the ball as he is brought down by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) in the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a hamstring injury on top of a knee issue but is expected to play Sunday at New England. The 40-year-old Rodgers was listed as limited for the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. Ulbrich said the injuries, which also include a recent ankle issue, have “maybe” compromised Rodgers’ ability to scramble, but Rodgers said his throwing hasn’t been affected. Offensive lineman Xavier Newman was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury after being carted off the field in Pittsburgh. Ulbrich said Newman is doing “well” but will need a few weeks to recover.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.