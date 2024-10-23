Jets’ Rodgers dealing with ailing hamstring on top of knee issue but will play at Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a hamstring injury on top of a knee issue but is expected to play Sunday at New England. The 40-year-old Rodgers was listed as limited for the team’s walkthrough Wednesday. Ulbrich said the injuries, which also include a recent ankle issue, have “maybe” compromised Rodgers’ ability to scramble, but Rodgers said his throwing hasn’t been affected. Offensive lineman Xavier Newman was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury after being carted off the field in Pittsburgh. Ulbrich said Newman is doing “well” but will need a few weeks to recover.

