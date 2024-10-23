Jets’ Rodgers dealing with ailing hamstring on top of ankle, knee issues but will play at Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a hamstring injury on top of ankle and knee issues but is expected to play Sunday at New England. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday the 40-year-old Rodgers will be listed as limited for the team’s walkthrough. Rodgers reached for the back of his left leg after one play in the loss last Sunday night at Pittsburgh. Ulbrich said the injuries “maybe” compromised Rodgers’ ability to scramble. Offensive lineman Xavier Newman was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury after being carter off the field in Pittsburgh. Ulbrich said Newman is doing “well” but will need a few weeks to recover.

