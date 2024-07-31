Jets’ Rodgers and Wilson say their ‘heated’ discussions on the sideline are much ado about nothing

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson talk to each other a lot. Sometimes they can get a little animated while making a point. But when a video shot by a fan and posted on social media last week showed the New York Jets quarterback and wide receiver having what some termed “a heated disagreement” on the sideline, it alarmed some. A few other recent training camp videos showing similar conversations only added to the worries by fans that maybe Rodgers and Wilson are having some issues with their on-field chemistry. The two insist those conversations are only strengthening their bond.

