Jets’ Robert Saleh remains confident in Zach Wilson, but acknowledges the QB must play better

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh still believes in Zach Wilson. The embattled starting quarterback’s teammates insist they do, too. But with Wilson and the offense struggling mightily and the New York Jets already at a crossroads in Week 4, things need to change on the field and fast. Saleh said Wednesday the team and Wilson acknowledge he needs to play better. He added that Wilson needs to have confidence and stack good days. Saleh also insisted the locker room is together and he’s not concerned about any fracturing if Wilson and the offense continue to not produce.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.