Jets’ Robert Saleh remains confident in Zach Wilson, but acknowledges the QB must play better

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh still believes in Zach Wilson. The embattled starting quarterback’s teammates insist they do, too. But with Wilson and the offense struggling mightily and the New York Jets already at a crossroads in Week 4, things need to change on the field and fast. Saleh said Wednesday the team and Wilson acknowledge he needs to play better. He added that Wilson needs to have confidence and stack good days. Saleh also insisted the locker room is together and he’s not concerned about any fracturing if Wilson and the offense continue to not produce.

