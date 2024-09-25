Jets right tackle Morgan Moses sidelined ‘a couple games’ and rookie Olu Fashanu to fill in for him

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that right tackle Morgan Moses will be sidelined “a couple games” with a knee injury. The 33-year-old Moses hurt his left knee on the final play of the third quarter last Thursday night in the Jets’ 24-3 win over the New England Patriots. First-round draft pick Olu Fashanu will fill in for Moses and make his first NFL start Sunday against Denver. Saleh wouldn’t specify the nature of the injury. Linebacker C.J. Mosley was expected to sit out practice Wednesday with a toe injury that sidelined him against New England.

