Jets ‘return to roots’ with new uniforms that pay tribute to team’s ‘New York Sack Exchange’ look

The Jets are bringing back the “New York Sack Exchange” — at least the look of it. The Jets unveiled their “legacy collection” two months after team chairman Woody Johnson told fans new uniforms were in the works. The collection features three versions: legacy green, legacy white and legacy black. It’s a modern look with a tweaked logo that pays tribute to the franchise’s “Sack Exchange” era (1979-89). Johnson says fans “have consistently asked for us to return to our roots, and we heard them.” The legacy jerseys will sport double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the same design the team wore between 1979 and 1989.

