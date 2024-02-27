Jets releasing durable guard Laken Tomlinson, AP source says. Move saves New York about $8.1 million

A person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press that the New York Jets are releasing durable veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson. The 32-year-old Tomlinson spent the last two seasons with New York and started every game. His release was not a total surprise. It will save the Jets about $8.1 million in cap space this offseason. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday night because the team hadn’t announced the move. ESPN first reported the Jets’ plan to release Tomlinson. The 2015 first-round pick of Detroit ended last season having started 114 consecutive games.

