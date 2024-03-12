Jets re-signing K Greg Zuerlein, AP sources say. New York also adds CB Isaiah Oliver

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
FILE - New York Jets place kicker Greg Zuerlein reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime of an NFL football game, Oct. 29, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets are re-signing Zuerlein to a two-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

Two people with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press that the New York Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein to a two-year deal. The contract was agreed upon Monday before the NFL’s legal tampering period of free agency began. One of the people told the AP the deal is worth $8.4 million with $4.2 million guaranteed. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Jets hadn’t announced the move. The Jets announced they signed former 49ers and Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver.

