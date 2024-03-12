Jets re-signing K Greg Zuerlein, AP sources say. New York also adds CB Isaiah Oliver

Two people with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press that the New York Jets are re-signing kicker Greg Zuerlein to a two-year deal. The contract was agreed upon Monday before the NFL’s legal tampering period of free agency began. One of the people told the AP the deal is worth $8.4 million with $4.2 million guaranteed. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Jets hadn’t announced the move. The Jets announced they signed former 49ers and Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver.

