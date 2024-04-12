Jets re-sign safety Ashtyn Davis. The 2020 third-rounder has made plays on defense and special teams

By The Associated Press
FILE - New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis runs with the ball after making an interception of a pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the second half of an NFL football game Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets re-signed Davis on Thursday, April 11, 2024, bringing back a key contributor in the secondary and on special teams. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ron Schwane]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets re-signed safety Ashtyn Davis. The move Thursday brings back a key contributor in the Jets’ secondary and on special teams. Davis was a third-round pick in 2020 out of Cal and has primarily been a backup on defense during his NFL career but has made plays in limited opportunities. He had a career-high six takeaways with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, along with eight passes defensed last season while playing just 19% of New York’s defensive snaps. He also the Jets with 12 total special teams tackles.

