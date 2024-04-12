Jets re-sign safety Ashtyn Davis. The 2020 third-rounder has made plays on defense and special teams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets re-signed safety Ashtyn Davis. The move Thursday brings back a key contributor in the Jets’ secondary and on special teams. Davis was a third-round pick in 2020 out of Cal and has primarily been a backup on defense during his NFL career but has made plays in limited opportunities. He had a career-high six takeaways with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, along with eight passes defensed last season while playing just 19% of New York’s defensive snaps. He also the Jets with 12 total special teams tackles.

