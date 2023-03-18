Jets re-sign DL Solomon Thomas to 1-year deal

The New York Jets re-signed veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas to a one-year contract. The 27-year-old Thomas had 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a half-sack while working as a backup in New York’s D-line rotation. Thomas is entering his second season with the Jets after signing a one-year deal last offseason. The team didn’t announce terms, but Thomas’ new contract is worth $3.9 million, according to reports. Thomas will help offset the losses of defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd, who signed elsewhere this week as free agents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.