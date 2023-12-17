Jets quarterback Zach Wilson leaves game vs. Dolphins with a concussion

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter because of a concussion. Wilson was 4 for 11 with just 26 yards through one half. He spent most of the afternoon under pressure from Miami’s defense, which sacked him four times, one of which resulted in a fumble. Trevor Siemian replaced Wilson on the Jets’ final series of the first half, and CBS originally reported that Wilson went into the locker room early to get hydrated. The third-year quarterback did not return to the field as the second half started and was ruled out shortly after.

