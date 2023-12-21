Jets QB Zach Wilson still out with a concussion. It appears likely Trevor Siemian will start Sunday

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson remained in the concussion protocol Thursday and hasn’t participated in practice this week. It makes it more likely Trevor Siemian will start Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett certainly sounded as though he was preparing to have Siemian under center when he talked about getting Siemian comfortable in practice. Wilson was injured in the first half of the Jets’ 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday before Siemian replaced him. Siemian would become the fourth quarterback to start for the Jets this season. It would mark only the second time in franchise history they have used that many in one season.

