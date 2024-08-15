Jets QB Rodgers shines in two-minute drill. Panthers avoid key injuries in heated joint practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers overcame a slow start to lead a well-executed touchdown drive during a two-minute drill, and the Carolina Panthers appear to have avoided two key injuries on Thursday during a heated joint practice. After throwing two interceptions early, Rodgers began to find his form on the Jets final offensive possession quickly moving his team the length of the field. He completed three passes before picking up a defensive pass interference on a deep ball to Garrett Wilson. On the ensuing play, Rodgers found Wilson for a short TD. The Panthers had a scare when guard Robert Hunt and running back Chuba Hubbard sustained knee injuries, but neither is believed to be serious according to coach Dave Canales.

