Jets prepared to give Eagles’ Hurts ’11 kisses’ if Philly tries its nearly unstoppable ‘tush push’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Robert Saleh and the New York Jets know it’s probably coming and it’s nearly impossible to stop. The Philadelphia Eagles’ “tush push” could make an appearance during the teams’ showdown Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Saleh said the Jets have to give Hurts “11 kisses” by stopping him or making him hurt a little if the Eagles try it against them. The “tush push” or “brotherly shove” is considered by many in NFL circles to be the most unstoppable play in the league when the Eagles run it. Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson says it’s on the Jets to not put the Eagles in short-yardage situations where they can use the play.

