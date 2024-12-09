Jets’ postseason drought extends to NFL-high 14 straight seasons with a loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The ugly pattern that has defined the New York Jets’ disappointing season showed up again. And now their playoff hopes are officially over. The Jets squandered a fourth-quarter lead for the fifth time and they lost 32-26 in overtime to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and extended their postseason drought to 14 straight years — the NFL’s longest active streak. Not even Aaron Rodgers’ first 300-yard passing game since Dec. 12, 2021, or Anders Carlson’s 42-yard field to put the Jets ahead 26-23 with 52 seconds remaining proved sufficient to keep the Jets’ faint postseason hopes alive.

