Jets player’s return from frightening injury part of NHL DNA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron was given Wednesday off a day after a skate blade came frighteningly close to his right eye. Jets coach Rick Bowness said he expects Barron to play Thursday. The Jets will try to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round NHL playoffs series against the Golden Knights when the teams meet Thursday night. Barron was cut by Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit’s skate blade during a first-period scramble in front of the net. Barron received more than 75 stitches and a full cage on his head.

