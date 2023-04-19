Jets player’s return from frightening injury part of NHL DNA

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) helps Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron (36) after Barron cut his face on a skate during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Morgan Barron was given Wednesday off a day after a skate blade came frighteningly close to his right eye. Jets coach Rick Bowness said he expects Barron to play Thursday. The Jets will try to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round NHL playoffs series against the Golden Knights when the teams meet Thursday night. Barron was cut by Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit’s skate blade during a first-period scramble in front of the net. Barron received more than 75 stitches and a full cage on his head.

