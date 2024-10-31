Jets place wide receiver Allen Lazard on IR and promote Riley Patterson to kick against Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve and signed kicker Riley Patterson from the practice squad among a flurry of roster moves a few hours before their game against the Houston Texans. Defensive tackle Leki Fotu was also placed on IR, while offensive lineman Alec Lindstrom was also signed to the active roster and tight end Anthony Firkser was released. Tight end Kenny Yeboah was activated from IR. Defensive backs Kendall Sheffield and Jarius Monroe were elevated from the practice squad, and defensive end Takk McKinley was signed to the practice squad.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.