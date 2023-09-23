Jets place left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve with a hip injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jkets placed left tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve. The move leaves quarterback Zach Wilson without his starting blindside blocker against the New England Patriots. The 38-year-old Brown was initially ruled out Saturday for the game Sunday after the offensive lineman missed practice all week. Coach Robert Saleh was optimistic Friday that Brown would be able to play but he added Brown was having his ailing hip checked out by doctors. Right tackle Mekhi Becton, veteran Billy Turner and second-year lineman Max Mitchell could be options to replace Brown on the left side.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.