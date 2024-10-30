Jets place kicker Zuerlein on IR and sign Patterson and Shrader to the practice squad

The New York Jets placed struggling kicker Greg Zuerlein on injured reserve and signed potential replacements Riley Patterson and Spencer Shrader to the practice squad. Zuerlein has missed six of his 15 field-goal attempts this season. He was listed on the team’s injury report Tuesday with an issue to his left, non-kicking leg. The additions of Patterson and Shrader on Wednesday came after the Jets held a two-day competition with at least a half-dozen kickers. Either Patterson or Shrader is expected to be elevated to the active roster to play in the Jets’ game Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

