Jets place edge rusher Haason Reddick on the reserve/did not report list as he seeks a new contract

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Haason Reddick is officially a training camp holdout. The New York Jets placed the star defensive end on the reserve/did not report list Thursday, the second day of training camp practice for the team. Reddick was acquired from Philadelphia in the offseason. He has been absent while he seeks a new contract. The edge rusher is scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. The 29-year-old Reddick was looking for a new contract and was given permission during the offseason by the Eagles to seek a trade.

