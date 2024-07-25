Jets place edge rusher Haason Reddick on the reserve/did not report list as he seeks a new contract

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
FILE - Then-Philadelphia Eagles' Haason Reddick walks off the field at halftime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Philadelphia. A person with knowledge of the situation says New York Jets defensive end Haason Reddick is not planning to report to training camp with the rest of his teammates as he seeks a new contract. Reddick was acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason and is scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Haason Reddick is officially a training camp holdout. The New York Jets placed the star defensive end on the reserve/did not report list Thursday, the second day of training camp practice for the team. Reddick was acquired from Philadelphia in the offseason. He has been absent while he seeks a new contract. The edge rusher is scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary in the final year of his deal. The 29-year-old Reddick was looking for a new contract and was given permission during the offseason by the Eagles to seek a trade.

