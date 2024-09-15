Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson carted off field with right Achilles tendon injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson has been carted off the field after his right leg gave out from under him late in the third quarter against Tennessee. the Jets announced after he was taken to the locker room that it was an Achilles tendon injury. Johnson was trying to chase down Titans quarterback Will Levis, who started scrambling up the middle for a 21-yard gain. Johnson went down without any contact with 4:22 left in the third. A cart came out quickly as teammates gathered around Johnson. He was loaded onto the cart and taken to the locker room.

