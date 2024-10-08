Jets owner Woody Johnson urges holdout Haason Reddick to ‘get in your car’ and join the team

Woody Johnson had an urgent message for Haason Reddick on the day the New York Jets’ owner made the stunning decision to fire his head coach. Johnson believes it’s time for the pass rusher to finally end his holdout. Johnson said at the end of a conference call Tuesday to discuss the firing of Robert Saleh that Reddick should get in his car, drive to the Jets’ facility and join the team. Reddick was acquired from Philadelphia during the offseason to help boost New York’s pass rush. Reddick has not been with the team while locked in a contract dispute.

