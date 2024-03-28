Jets owner Woody Johnson refutes ‘absolutely false’ report he and coach Robert Saleh had dispute

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh talks with reporters during an AFC coaches availability at the NFL owners meetings, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson emphatically refuted a report that he and coach Robert Saleh had a “very heated conversation” during the NFL meetings earlier this week. NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe said Tuesday during the “Around the NFL” podcast that a “very reliable source” told her Johnson and Saleh had a dispute Sunday night while the two were at a party in Orlando, Florida. Johnson shot down the report Thursday on the social media platform X, saying it was “absolutely false.” Wolfe apologized in a statement for the “unnecessary distraction” her comments caused.

