Jets owner Woody Johnson refutes ‘absolutely false’ report he and coach Robert Saleh had dispute

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson emphatically refuted a report that he and coach Robert Saleh had a “very heated conversation” during the NFL meetings earlier this week. NFL Network host Colleen Wolfe said Tuesday during the “Around the NFL” podcast that a “very reliable source” told her Johnson and Saleh had a dispute Sunday night while the two were at a party in Orlando, Florida. Johnson shot down the report Thursday on the social media platform X, saying it was “absolutely false.” Wolfe apologized in a statement for the “unnecessary distraction” her comments caused.

