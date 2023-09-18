Jets offer encouragement for Zach Wilson in QB’s first start since Aaron Rodgers’ injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Zach Wilson was still in uniform and getting words of encouragement from his New York Jets teammates in the locker room. Even though the Jets had just lost 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys, they don’t see the same young quarterback who struggled so much the past two years. Wilson was thrust back into the starting role after four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles four snaps in the season opener last week. Tight end Tyler Conklin says they have complete trust and faith in Wilson. The Jets offense didn’t have many chances, with less than 18 minutes of possession against Dallas.

