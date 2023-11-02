Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown begins practicing as he prepares to return to a banged-up O-line

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown is returning to practice. The move begins the 21-day window for Brown to be activated from the injured reserve list. The 38-year-old Brown has been sidelined the past five games with a hip injury and a shoulder ailment. It’s uncertain if he’ll be ready to play in the Jets’ game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his impending return will be a boost to an offensive line that has been hit hard by injuries. Brown started the first two games at left tackle after having surgery in the offseason to repair a torn left rotator cuff, which he played through last season.

