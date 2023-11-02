Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown begins practicing as he prepares to return to a banged-up O-line

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
FILE - New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown (71) in action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. The New York Jets announced offensive tackle Duane Brown is returning to practice Thursday, Nov. 1, 2023, activating the 21-day window for him to be activated from injured reserve. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stacy Bengs]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown is returning to practice. The move begins the 21-day window for Brown to be activated from the injured reserve list. The 38-year-old Brown has been sidelined the past five games with a hip injury and a shoulder ailment. It’s uncertain if he’ll be ready to play in the Jets’ game Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his impending return will be a boost to an offensive line that has been hit hard by injuries. Brown started the first two games at left tackle after having surgery in the offseason to repair a torn left rotator cuff, which he played through last season.

