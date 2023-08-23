Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown activated from PUP list after offseason shoulder surgery

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and will practice this week for the first time in training camp. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Brown was medically cleared after having his surgically repaired left shoulder evaluated by doctors in Houston on Tuesday. Saleh said Brown would go through “an acclimation process” Wednesday and hopefully return to practice Thursday. He won’t play in the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night in quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ preseason debut with the Jets. Brown is expected to be ready to play in the regular-season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11.

