Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon

New York Jets offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker has a torn Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the rest of the season. Coach Robert Saleh announced Monday an MRI revealed the nature of the injury, which occurred in the second quarter of New York’s 31-21 victory at Denver. It’s the same field where Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn triceps a year ago. Vera-Tucker has been arguably the Jets’ best offensive lineman and their most versatile. He started the first two games at right guard before sliding over to right tackle. Second-year O-lineman Max Mitchell replaced Vera-Tucker against the Broncos, but Saleh wouldn’t reveal the Jets’ plan at right tackle moving forward.

