Jets’ offensive line remains a shuffled mix of big men up front because of injuries

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — You never know who might end up playing on the New York Jets’ offensive line these days. The banged-up unit has shuffled players in and out of the lineup because of injuries. Zach Wilson took snaps last Sunday from fourth-string center Xavier Newman, a natural guard who was elevated from the practice squad the previous day. The Jets quarterback is taking an optimistic approach to the group of five guys blocking in front of him. And it’s probably a smart way to be right now, especially with New York set to use its fifth different starting offensive line in eight games when it takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

