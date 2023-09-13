Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl plummet after Aaron Rodgers’ injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl plummeted after quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Monday night’s 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. New York’s odds to win it all went from 16-1 to 50-1 at Caesars Sportsbook and 18-1 to 66-1 at BetMGM. The line movements at BetMGM were similar for the Jets to win the AFC championship and AFC East. At Caesars, the Jets’ win total dropped from 9 1/2 to 8 1/2 and went from minus-140 to make the playoffs to minus-250 to miss the postseason.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.