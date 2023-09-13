Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl plummet after Aaron Rodgers’ injury

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The New York Jets’ odds to win the Super Bowl plummeted after quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Monday night’s 22-16 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. New York’s odds to win it all went from 16-1 to 50-1 at Caesars Sportsbook and 18-1 to 66-1 at BetMGM. The line movements at BetMGM were similar for the Jets to win the AFC championship and AFC East. At Caesars, the Jets’ win total dropped from 9 1/2 to 8 1/2 and went from minus-140 to make the playoffs to minus-250 to miss the postseason.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.