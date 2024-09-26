Jets not concerned about lack of gaudy numbers so far for Garrett Wilson as opponents focus on him

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson has yet to have his usual big breakout game for the New York Jets. And they’re not worried. The star wide receiver hasn’t been a non-factor by any stretch. Wilson has 15 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, respectable but hardly gaudy statistics through the first three games. He has been targeted 26 times. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday the Jets will just keep giving him opportunities to establish an even better connection with Aaron Rodgers. New York’s offense has been solid even without Wilson putting up huge statistics.

