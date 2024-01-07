Jets no longer have to answer questions about their long skid against the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots’ reign of dominance over the New York Jets was swept away in the snow globe atmosphere that engulfed Gillette Stadium. And what the end of the Jets’ 15-game losing streak even sweeter is that their 17-3 victory Sunday might have come in Bill Belichick’s final game on New England’s sideline. Greg Zuerlein kicked three field goals to help the Jets earn their first victory over the Patriots since an overtime win on Dec. 27, 2015. It marked the Jets’ first win in New England since the 2010 AFC divisional playoff round.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.